WILES, Ida Mae (Bonvissutl)

WILES - Ida Mae (nee Bonvissuto)

Of South Buffalo, NY, March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John P. Wiles; dearest mother of Deborah (late PJ) Bamrick and Jacqueline A. (John) Jordan; also survived by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Angelo and Carmela M. (Albarella) Bonvissuto; sister of Shirley Conklin; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site), 1885 South Park Ave., South Buffalo, NY, Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at:

