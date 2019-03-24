WIENK, Walter, Jr.

WIENK - Walter, Jr. Age 91, of Springville, died March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years of the late Helen (nee Puff) Wienk; father of Donald (Melody) Wienk, Catherine (Jesse) Gonzalez, David (Deanne) Wienk; also survived by five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11 am in Salem Lutheran Church, 91 W. Main St., Springville. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Springville. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com