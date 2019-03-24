Weekend in Review: UB's NCAA journey, Thurman talks Monet, $50M for the East Side

The big story this mid-March weekend was the men's and women's basketball teams from the University at Buffalo. Both made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and fell to their opponents on Sunday in nearly synchronized losses.

But there was plenty else to occupy Western New Yorkers' attention this weekend. Here are some of our best-read stories:

The worlds of sport and fine art rarely converge in Buffalo, but on Sunday afternoon, former Bills running back and Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas shared his thoughts on the gallery's exhibition "Humble and Human," along with stories about Ralph C. Wilson and the team's glory days.

•••

The couple, whose name became synonymous with summertime in Angola thanks to the hot dog stand that Kevin Connors' father started 75 years ago, died four days apart this month.

•••

The weekend started with glory for UB's teams, but ended in disappointment.

•••

A major investment of public money in Buffalo's sprawling East Side has developers speculating about what it will mean — for them and for the neighborhoods east of Main Street.

•••

A labyrinthine deal dating back to the Civil War is coming in for scrutiny.

•••

A policy of erasing the assignment history and titles of priests accused of abuse from their death notices has victims questioning the Buffalo Diocese about the effects of the practice.

