Of Williamsville, NY. Passed away on March 18, 2019. Born in Toronto, August 18, 1928. Beloved husband of Evelyn Elizabeth "Beth" Waters (nee Phillips) for 67 years. Much loved father of sons, Geoffrey (Karen Baldock), Brian and Kim (Holly). Grandfather of Heather (Brent Strachan), Devon, Christian (Ashley), Lauren (Josh Dales), Kelly, Daniel, Alexandra, Erica, Charles and step-grandfather of Caitlin Scaiff (Jordan). Great-grandfather of five. Bill was a Pilot in the Royal Canadian Reserve Air Force while a student at University of Toronto and graduated from Engineering, Summa Cum Laude, in 1950. He continued to fly in the Air Force until 1953. In 1961, he founded Waters Metal Products, and subsequently Watmet Inc. and enjoyed a successful 40-year career in the developing field of microelectronics. Bill and Beth traveled the world as part of their business and later during their retirement. The advent of the internet gave Bill a new calling. He became a master of researching everything, and being an engineer, he was always buying and trying new gadgets. Bill was the quintessential gentleman, treating everyone politely, with respect and kindness. His playful sense of humor and kind nature will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Sunday, April 14th at 12:00 PM at Canterbury Woods, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville, NY. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com