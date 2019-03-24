WANGLER, Msgr. Donald R.

WANGLER - Msgr. Donald R. Passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Father Baker Manor, Orchard Park. Born in Buffalo on June 10, 1931, he was the son of the late Charles and Marion Schmitt Wangler. Beside his parents, Msgr. Wangler was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond and Robert Wangler. Msgr. Wangler is survived by his sister, Jeanette (late Patrick) Donohue; sister-in-law: Marilyn Wangler; nieces, Catherine Donohue, Theresa (Michael) Swanekamp, Pamela (Kevin) O'Brien and Lisa (Randy) Yerges and nephews Jeffrey (Maria) and Michael Wangler and many Grandnieces and nephews; and his dear friend Sister Kathleen Murphy, OSF. Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, March 26th, 2-7 PM at PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport 14094. Msgr. Wangler will lie-in-state Wednesday, March 27th, 9-10 AM, at St. John the Baptist Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport 14094, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Bishop Richard J. Malon, Bishop of Buffalo, at 10 AM. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY.