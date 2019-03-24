WAHL, Marion M. (Schlager)

Passed away March 16, 2019. Marion married her high school sweetheart and celebrated almost 66 years of marriage. She was the devoted wife of Conrad F. Wahl; cherished mother of Lori (Ted) Dluhy and Lisa (David) Anthone; loving grandmother of Kyle (Rachel) Dluhy, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Fick, Jennifer (Justin) Kloss, Rachel Anthone and Rebecca Anthone; dear great-grandmother of Kayleigh Fick and Russell Dluhy. Marion's greatest joy in life was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She will be sadly missed and we will carry her memory in our hearts every day. If so desired, donations in Marion's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (http://giftfunds.stjude.org/marionwahl). Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com