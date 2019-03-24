Vandals break portable toilet in Hillery Park
Hillery Park in South Buffalo was the target of vandals sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, Buffalo Police said.
Police said vandals removed a portable toilet in front of the concession stand in the park and turned it over, breaking the PVC stack pipe and creating a hole in its side. Vandals also used a hammerlike object to break the door handle of the men's bathroom and broke the newly repaired lights above the door.
Police also said vandals tore a secured bench from the area of the basketball court.
