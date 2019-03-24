Twitter reacts to UB men's basketball loss in NCAA Tournament
The University at Buffalo men's basketball team lost to Texas Tech, 78-58, in Tulsa, Okla., in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Here are some quick reactions from Twitter:
Thank you Nick Perkins, CJ Massinburg, Jeremy Harris, Dontay Caruthers and Montell McCrea. #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/EGPiywJNuU
— UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) March 25, 2019
UB had an outstanding season regardless
— Dingo (@raydingo) March 25, 2019
Don’t remember the end of the @UBmenshoops season. Remember the remarkable journey: The big wins, the rankings, the perfect home season with sellout crowds. Best season for a Big 4 team since Bona went to the Final Four. Bravo.
— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) March 25, 2019
This very tough lose does NOT take away from the historic season the @UBmenshoops had. @cj_ball_is_LIfe Nick perkins @jermm_1 Dontay Caruthers and Montel McRae have helped out this program on the map and set up UB for years to come!!!! 32-4 #ThankYou #UBHornsUP #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9nEpFTKrko
— Sports Talk Buffalo (@Sportstalkbuff1) March 25, 2019
I am so proud of UB!!! That program has come a long way. Even though Im in Texas, I still support my hometown team. The future looks bright. Would love to see them come down to Beaumont and play the Lamar Cardinals.
— Scott Danks (@ScottDanks1) March 25, 2019
Both UB teams bombed today so sad
— jim sliwa (@jimsliwa) March 25, 2019
Tough loss, but a fantastic season from UB, super fun season. Hopefully Buffalo can continue to be a basketball city
— Irish Braj (@willis93k) March 25, 2019
UB lost. Drink
— Ira Thorpe Huff (@CoachHuff_91) March 25, 2019
What a great credit to UB and Buffalo. Outstanding career and an even better person. https://t.co/fj3FsP8oAs
— Bill Collins (@wmc754) March 25, 2019
