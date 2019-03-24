TUFILLARO, Michelle M. (Dux)

Of Holly Springs, NC, formerly of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest on January 30, 2019. Beloved wife of 35 years to Louis Tufillaro III; adored mother and grandmother. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday (March 29th) from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, 33 Victoria Blvd., Buffalo, on Saturday (March 30th) at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com