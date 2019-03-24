SEEGER, Marc Timothy

SEEGER - Marc Timothy March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda (Bartz) Seeger; dearest father of Amanda and Robert Zdrojewski and Alane Seeger; loving Papa to Oaklie and Owen Zdrojewski, cherished brother of Susan (Kenneth) Schabert, Cynthia (Charles) Erzkus and Holly Seeger. Brother-in-law to James (Deborah) Bartz and Patricia (Kenneth) Goliszek. Family present on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3-7 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church - Gathering Space, 6540 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 6540 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221.