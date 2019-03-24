SCHREINER, Marguerite (Groulx)

March 18, 2019; of Clarence, NY; age 90; beloved wife of the late Charles Schreiner; devoted mother of Lee Schreiner (Jane), Craig Schreiner (Janet), and Kim Kuhn (Dave); cherished grandmother of Damien (Bianca), Sebastian, Laura, and Erika; loving great-grandmother of Pippa; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends; a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined; share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com