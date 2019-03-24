SCHILLING, Arthur Charles

SCHILLING - Arthur Charles On March 9, 2019, our wise, caring, gentle and lovable Pop passed away. Art Schilling was born in 1931 in Brooklyn, NY to Art and Dot Schilling and he graduated from Oswego college in 1953 with a degree in Industrial Arts education. He married his college love, Jeanne Keckeley and they spent 64 years building a beautiful life together. Art served in the Army, taught high school, and then joined the Connecticut General Life Insurance team, where he worked for 30 years managing the group pension offices in Buffalo, NY and Detroit, MI. He was very proud of his role in ensuring people could retire comfortably. One of Art's favorite activities was barbecuing, martini in hand, surrounded by his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time perfecting his famous smoked salmon, ribs and many other family favorites. Art was also a master woodworker, and would showcase his talents every year with the incredible works he gifted to family and friends. He loved wine and had an extensive collection. He was an avid traveler, reader and gardener. While Art was a man of many passions, nothing surpassed the fierce love he had for his family. There was nothing more important to him in life. He was intimately involved in the lives of his eight grandchildren and loved them, laughed with them, counseled them and cheered them on through all their endeavors. His love for family and his quality character are deeply embedded in the children and grandchildren with whom he spent so much time. He led by example and always did the right thing, even when it was hard. He never judged, only counseled. He didn't climb over people to ascend the ladder of life, rather he reached down to bring others up with him. He always found the good in people and focused on it. He was trusting and forgiving and always brought out the best in people he touched. He faced every problem head on. He taught his kids and grandkids to dream big and then encouraged them to go out and make their dreams a reality. More than anything, he taught his family how to love and laugh together. He truly made the world a better place and he will be missed tremendously. Art is survived by his wife Jeanne; his sister-in-law Cathy of Asheville, NC; his children Kerrylee (Mike) Kloos of Cedar Falls, IA, Betsy (David) Schilling Habel of Kalispell, MT and Bruce (Joanne)Schilling of Jacksonville, FL; and his grandchildren, Katy (Jake), Andy, Keckeley, Carly, Ben, Olivia, Adam, Holly and Cory. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer in Maine, where Art and his family shared so much of their memories and laughter. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to one of Art's favorite causes, The Lakes Environmental Association, 230 Main Street, Bridgton Maine 14009 or the Oswego College Foundation, 215 Sheldon Hall, SUNY Oswego, Oswego, NY 13126 referencing #6379 - Class of 1953 Memorial Scholarship Fund. We are so grateful for the love and time we shared with this incredible man.