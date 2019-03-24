ROBINSON, Mother Bessie L. (Andrews)

Departed this life March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Superintendent Rev. Marvin W. Robinson; loving mother of Burl L. Smith; and dearest grandmother of Brandon and Sheldon Smith. She also leaves to cherish her memories six loving stepchildren: Peggy, Tina, Francine, Anita, Gwen, and Tony; and a host of other dear family and friends. Preceding her in death, one daughter-in-law, Kathy L. Smith. Family will receive friends Monday 11 AM at Evening Star COGIC, 1552 Fillmore Ave. Home Going Celebration to follow at 12 noon. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Homes. www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com