RIZZO, Grace A. (Danna)

March 21, 2019, age 65; beloved wife of 36 years to Salvatore F. Rizzo; loving mother of Salvatore J. (Shannon) Rizzo; cherished grandmother of Max, Jax, and Piper; dearest sister-in-law of Roberta Neuschel, Julianne (late James Ellegate) Rizzo, David (Deborah) Rizzo, and the late Michael Rizzo. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends. All Funeral Services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. If so desired, memorials may be made in Grace's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, WNY Chapter. The family of Mrs. Rizzo would like to thank everyone at 4 South at Sister's of Charity Hospital for all their loving care and support. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com