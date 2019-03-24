RICIGLIANO, Rose (Nasca)

March 23, 2019, beloved wife of the late Anthony V. Ricigliano; dear mother of Lawrence V. (Pamela) Ricigliano and the late Linda Favre; grandmother of Jacob L. and Emily B.; sister of RoseMarie Cutino, Dolores Davoli and the late Frank, Carmen, John, Joan, Christine and Agnes Nasca; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gregory the Great Church on Wednesday at 8:45 AM, followed by entombment at Holy Sepluchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rose's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com