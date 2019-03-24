REINHARDT, Melissa S. (Strickland)

Formerly of Williamsville, passed away peacefully in California on November 9, 2018 after an 11-year battle with cancer. A career marketing and advertising executive, she served clients in many disciplines including electronics, manufacturing, the legal profession, sporting goods and financial services. After graduating from Bishop Neumann High School, she was the first to earn a Communications degree from Buffalo State in 1974. She went on to win several national and regional awards for advertising and creative excellence. Mrs. Reinhardt was a former board member and president of the Advertising Women of Buffalo, worked at several local advertising agencies and was later a marketing officer for Marine Midland/HSBC. She was active in her adopted community of Agoura Hills, CA, holding seats on boards for youth sports, the Friends of the Library and was an effective fundraiser for numerous charitable causes. Melissa was married for 44 years to Jeff Reinhardt (a former Buffalo radio personality), and the mother of Jessica and Steven Reinhardt, both born in Amherst. She is also survived by two brothers, K. James Strickland of Slippery Rock, PA and Donald Strickland of Rochester, NY. A memorial mass will be conducted at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 10950 Main Street in Clarence, NY on Wednesday, March 27th at 11 AM. Friends and former colleagues are welcome. The family has requested that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society in her name, earmarked for inflammatory breast cancer research.