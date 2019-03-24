REIMER, Martha J. "Marcia" (Beats)

March 21, 2019, age 77; beloved wife of the late Theodore W. Reimer; loving mother of Mary (Gregory) Kieselburg and the late Dana (Judy) Reimer; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Irene (late Harry) Silakowski and Judith (late Thomas) Clingerman; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 10 AM - 12 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks east of Union Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12 PM. Interment to follow in Marilla Cemetery. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Reimer's name to Williston United Methodist Church, 12667 Williston Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com