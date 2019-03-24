RACCUIA, Joan K. (Lodinsky)

RACCUIA - Joan K.

(nee Lodinsky)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest March 21, 2019; devoted mother of Jeffery (MaryAnn) Fleischmann, Michele DelleBovi, Ric (Paola) Raccuia and Tracey Raccuia; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Louis and Vivian Lodinsky; dear sister of Robert Lodinsky and the late Jerri Toth and Virginia Fournier; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem, on Friday (April 5) from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com