POWELL, Nina E.

POWELL - Nina E. March 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of Carolyn Powell and Frank Fenly; loving mother of Antonio D. Jones Jr.; grandmother of three; survived by a host of relatives and friends. Wake Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 AM. Funeral 12 noon at Gospel Temple Life-Changing Ministries COGIC, 143 Beard Ave. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Pastor Willie Florence officiating.