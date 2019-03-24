Phony phone call prefaces bank scam

A Royalton woman told police she received a phony phone call that led to a couple of fraudulent transactions posted to her bank account.

The Rochester Road resident reported that a man claiming to be from her bank called her, asking if she had recently used either her debit or credit card in Florida. When she said she had not been there, the caller asked for her card information, allegedly to further investigate a scam.

The victim provided the information, then noticed a pair of suspicious transactions on her account a couple of days later.

The “scam” turned out to be the caller, who racked up $500 on Zelle, an online payment website. The victim contacted her bank and reportedly was reimbursed. An investigation is continuing.