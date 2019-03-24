PERLA, Thomas M. "Tommy"

March 14, 2019. Son of the late Carl Sr. and Carmela (Barile) Perla; brother of the late Carl A. (Carole) Perla and the late Jeanette (Perla) Griffasi; uncle of Michele, Charles (Pamela), Carl (Joanna) Griffasi, Lisa (Perla) Schwartz, Danielle and Nicole Perla. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass celebrated from Holy Angels Church (Porter Ave.) on Wednesday at 10 AM. Arrangements by Perna, Dengler, roberts funeral home. Please share condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com