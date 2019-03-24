Pawlak, Gertrude (Wojciak)

March 19, 2019 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; dearest mother of Gayle (Al) Arendt; sister of Elizabeth (late Norman) Koszuta and the late Carol (late Edward) Rosinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. The family is grateful for the care she received at The Mercy Skilled Nursing Facility at OLV and if desired, contributions may be made there. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com