PALUSZYNSKI - John P. Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 16, 2019; beloved husband of Patricia A. (Leach) Paluszynski; dear father of Kim M. (David) Reinhardt and John P. Paluszynski; loving Papa of Christopher and Zachary Reinhardt. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10 AM. Mr. Paluszynski was a U.S. Army veteran. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com