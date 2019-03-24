Olofsson has four assists as Amerks rally to top Marlies in OT

The Rochester Americans overcame a three-goal third period deficit before Danny O'Regan scored just 17 seconds into overtime for a 5-4 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

Victor Olofsson assisted on the winning goal, his fourth assist of the game on top of the two goals he recorded in Saturday night's 5-2 victory over the Marlies. The four assists give the 23-year-old winger 60 points for the season.

Rookie winger Rasmus Asplund had two goals and an assist in the victory. Besides his goal in OT, his 19th tally of the season, O'Regan had two assists for Rochester, giving him 26 for the season.

Asplund had the only goal of the first period with assists from Olofsson and O'Regan, but Toronto scored three times in the second period getting tallies from Scott Pooley, Jeremy Bracco and Pierre Engvall. Dmytro Timashov scored just 38 seconds into the third period to make it 4-1 but goals by C.J. Smith (No. 25), Asplund and Kyle Criscuolo tied it. Criscuolo's goal came with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Scott Wedgewood had 13 saves for Rochester. Adam Wilcox, who took over early in the third, stopped all seven Toronto shots he faced in 17 minutes and 57 seconds.

The Amerks (41-21-5, 87 points) picked up two points on first-place Syracuse (42-19-6, 90 points) in the North Division standings of the American Hockey League. The Crunch lost at Bridgeport, 4-1. Also, the win gave Rochester a sweep of the two-game weekend games in Toronto and a final record of four victories in five games against the Marlies this season, including a shootout win and Sunday's win in OT.