OLDFIELD, Richard G.

OLDFIELD - Richard G. Age 76, March 14, 2019. Loving father of Richard (Mary) Oldfield and Suzanne (Rodney) Shedenhelm; proud grandfather of Samantha, Emma, James, Teresa, Shaun, and Victoria; great-grandfather of Eugene, Elaine, Luann & Veronica; dear brother of the late John F. Oldfield; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard was a two-time Hall of Fame Race Car Driver with The Motown & The Mopar Missle. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday, March 26th from 4 to 8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to DRAW (Drag Racing Association of Women). Please share condolences at

www.mertzfh.com