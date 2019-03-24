NOJAIM, Leo A.

NOJAIM - Leo A. March 11, 2019, of East Aurora, NY. Loving husband of Maryfrances (nee Bumbalo); dearest father of David (Mariana Carbon Posse), Michael (Maria), Timothy (Amy), Mark (Holly Jones), Paul (Kelly) and Mary Jo Valenti Nojaim; beloved grandfather of 11 grandchildren; dear brother of James and the late Katherine Costello and the late George (late Marlene); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Friday, April 5th 4-8 PM at the Kenneth Howe Funeral home, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, April 6th 11:30 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Your online condolences may be shared at www.howefuneralhome.com