NOBILE, Cathy M. (Lignos)

March 16, 2019, of Clarence, NY, beloved wife of 40 years to John J. Nobile; devoted mother of Lauren (Patrick) Kaufman and Anthony; loving daughter of the late Rose Marie (nee Perna) and George Lignos; dear sister of William (late Sandy) Lignos, Tom Lignos and Frank (Rosemary) Lignos; sister-in-law of Josette (Steve) Koller and Annette Crimi; grandmother soon-to-be; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 28th, at 11 AM at Evangel Assembly of God Church, 8180 Greiner Rd., Clarence. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME
