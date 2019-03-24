NEWTON, Greta Maria (Ritts)

NEWTON - Greta Maria

(nee Ritts)

March 21, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Ervine E. Newton; loving mother of Sondra Stuckey of Texas and the late Dawn Maria Newton; also survived by four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, March 25, at 9 am in Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., near Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga, please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the Barron-Miller Funeral Home Inc.