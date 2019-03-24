NAYLON, Matthew J.

NAYLON - Matthew J. Age 55, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born April 30, 1963, in Buffalo, NY to William (deceased) and Susan (Doherty) Naylon. He was a 1981 graduate of Kenmore West High School and 1985 graduate of Canisius College. He lived in Lakewood, Colorado where he owned an insurance business for the past twenty-five years. Matt had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way as both his many friends and clients experienced. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, and spending time with his son as well as his many nephews and nieces. Matt's special interests and hobbies included playing sports, hiking in the Rockies, biking with his son and landscaping. Matt is survived by his mother, Susan; son, Tyler; brothers, Bill (Janet), Dan (Ellen), Peter, Mark (Molly) and Michael, along with his sister Kate (Jerry) Van Volkenburg and his close friend Kim Rudnicki. Funeral services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the SPCA.