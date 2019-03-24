METZGER, Denise M.

METZGER - Denise M. Of Clarence, NY, March 18, 2019 at the age of 62. Loving mother of Aaron (Kelly), Corey and Carey Metzger; daughter of Roger and Marie Metzger; sister of Robert and David (Nancy) Metzger. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Wednesday, March 27th from 6-8 PM only. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com