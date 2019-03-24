McGRATH, Joseph F., Jr.

McGrath - Joseph F., Jr. Age 77, died peacefully at Hospice at the Buffalo V.A. Medical Center on March 13, 2019. Joseph was born March 12, 1942, in Jamaica Queens, NY and lived on Long Island, NY until 2012 when he moved to Buffalo, NY. Mr. McGrath is survived by his beloved wife, Robin Pouler-McGrath, his brother, Robert McGrath, Joseph's first wife, Susan Battinsie, three daughters: Wendi Woltje, Tammy McGrath and Jessica Carrion, three stepchildren: John and Joseph Schmelter and Suzanne Smith, eight grandchildren: Savannah, Sierra, Kayla, Gianna, Kinsey, Dylan, Fiona and Scarlett. Joseph is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1965 and completed a tour of duty as a Combat Engineer in Company A, 2nd Battalion, 20th Infantry. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1966. He was employed in the composing room as a printer at New York Newsday for 45 years in Melville, NY. Joseph also served his community of East Meadow, NY as a volunteer firefighter.