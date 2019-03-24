McDANNELL, Gary E.

McDannell - Gary E. March 18, 2019. Father of Greta K. Kettle and the late Joseph W. McDannell; grandfather of Samantha Guzman, Helen and John Eckman. No prior visitation. Graveside Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie County spca, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, Ny 14224. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com