Woman dies Sunday after being hit 'multiple times' by gunfire Saturday night

An unidentified 31-year-old woman has died after being hit "multiple times" by gunfire late Saturday night in Buffalo, according to city police.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the first block of Eller Avenue, just south of Genesee Street and a few blocks west of Pine Ridge Road. The victim was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries, Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael DeGeorge said early Sunday.

She died Sunday, DeGeorge said at 1 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.