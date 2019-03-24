MADAY, Barbara Ann (Kosmanski)

MADAY - Barbara Ann (nee Kosmanski)

Of West Seneca, NY, March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 55 years to Richard J. Maday; dearest mother of John, Michael (Denise), and Richard P. (Cathy) Maday; loving grandmother of Parker; sister of the late Thomas Kosmanski; also survived by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Friends are invited.