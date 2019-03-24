LOUISOS, Annabelle L. (Monaco)

Of Clarence, NY, March 22, 2019.Beloved and devoted wife of 71 years to Angelo W. Louisos, Sr.; cherished mother of Monica, William (Barbara) and Angelo, Jr. (Pamela) Louisos, Barbara (Steve) Frey, Maryanne Floss, Christopher (Barbara) and Phillip (Jill) Louisos; the light of 20 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Our Mom was the steward of all our lives and her love was as deep as the ocean. Annabelle gave everything to her "Angelo" and family and now she gives her soul to our Lord and Savior. There will be no formal services for our Mom, but your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Memorial contributions may be made in Annabelle's name to the wonderful caregivers of Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com