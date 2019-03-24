LEAHY, John W., Sr. "Jack"

Of North Buffalo, entered into rest March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Hauser) Leahy; devoted father of Sandra (Ken) Kuminski, Jeanne (Joe) Ziemecki, John (Lise) Leahy Jr., and the late Michele (Chris) Musial; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Patricia Hassenfratz and the late Richard Leahy; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 91 Dakota St., North Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com