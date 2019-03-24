LASKOWSKI, Kathryn A. (Glowacki)

LASKOWSKI - Kathryn A.

(nee Glowacki)

March 22, 2019, age 62. Loving mother of Jennifer (Mark) Benzinger, Kelly (William) Contro and Tracey (Keith) Cleveland; cherished grandmother of Jordan, Maxwell, Gabriella, Margaret, Owen, Khloe and Emma; dear sister of Ellie (Paul) Schumacher; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will present on Monday from 10 AM - 12 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com