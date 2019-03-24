LARE, Donald W.

LARE - Donald W. March 15, 2019, of Amherst, formerly of Grand Island. Brother of Susanne Lare, Sandra J. (Roger Trettel) Lare and Rebecca (Paul) Jordison. Uncle of Kaeden, Paige and Lord Tannin Jordison, and Jonathan W. Trettel. Son of the late Walter and Barbara (nee Brill) Lare. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Friends may call Saturday 2-5 PM followed by Memorial Services Saturday at 5 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Memorials may be made to Grassroots Garden WNY or a charity of your choice.