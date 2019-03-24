LAFKO, Norbert

Lafko - Norbert Beloved husband of Natalie; devoted father of David Lafko, Daniel (Liz) Lafko and Bernadette (Warren) Miller. Loving grandfather of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear brother of Bernard (Irene) Lafko; predeceased by one brother John and sisters Anna, Mary, Dolores and Margaret; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Lafko was an Army Veteran of WW II, a member of V.F.W. Post 898 Col. J.B. Weber, American Legion Matthew Glab Post #1477, A Fourth Degree Knight of the Bishop A. Burke Council No. 5284 and UAW Local #897. Norbert retired from the Ford Stamping Plant in 1991. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Tuesday at 10 AM. (no prior visitation). Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com