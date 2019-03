KELSCHENBACH, Karen (Carter)

March 23, 2019, of Grand Island, wife of Steven Kelschenbach; mother of Stephen (Beth) and Nicholas (Jessie) Giddings; stepmother of Eric (Jennifer) Kelschenbach and Annmarie (Ron) Kennick; also survived by seven grandchildren; daughter of Corky and the late Joan Carter; sister of Kenneth, Steven and Debbie. Funeral services private. Arrangements by KAISER FUNERAL HOME.