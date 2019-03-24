KAE, Geraldine (Radominski)

Kae - Geraldine (nee Radominski)

March 22, 2019, beloved wife of the late Lawrance, Sr.; devoted mother of Mary Ann Kae, Lawrance Kae, Jr., William Kae and Arlene (Colin) Swank; loving grandmother Christina Kae; devoted sister of Robert (Kathleen) Radominski; also survived by Nieces and Cousins. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner S. Ogden) Wednesday at 9 AM and at St. Bernard's Church at 9:30 AM. Memorials in Mrs. Kae's name may be made to the Erie County S.P.C.A. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com