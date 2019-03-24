KACZMARSKI, Stella "Sally" (Domowicz)

March 22, 2019, age 92, wife of the late Edward C.; mother of Patricia (Robert) O'Connor and Edward Jr. (Kathy); loving grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two; sister-in-law of Duane Pancoast; predeceased by two brothers and three sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial at Our lady of Czestochowa Church, 2158 Clinton St., Cheektowaga, Monday 11 AM. No prior visitation. Sally was a former member of several polka clubs. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com