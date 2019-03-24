Jayes, Dorothy (Cary)

March 22, 2019, of Hamburg, NY, beloved wife of the late George F. Jayes; loving mother of Judy J. (Tom) Rutherford, Dan L. (Rose) Jayes, Barbara J. Christiano and the late Georgia F. Jayes (Capasso); dearest grandmother of ten; great-grandmother of 22; and great-great-grandmother of four. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements with LAKESIDE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com