JAMES, William C., Esq.

JAMES - William C., Esq. Of East Aurora, NY, formerly of Boise, ID, March 22, 2019, at age 74. Beloved husband of Connie G. (Greene) James; step-father of Louis E. (Angela) and Todd E. (Carla) Marshall; also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; son of the late Dr. Melvin E. and Constance V. (Howe) James; brother of Elizabeth, Scott (Jane), and Brent (Pam) James; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. James was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com