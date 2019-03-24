Jacobs calls for $1 million in state budget to battle Lyme disease

State Sen. Chris Jacobs is calling for Gov. Cuomo and Assembly leaders to support $1 million in the state budget to help fight Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases.

Jacobs said about 9,000 cases of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases are reported to the state Health Department each year. “Clearly more resources need to be committed to bolster education, prevention and research initiatives," Jacobs said.

Jacobs is also advocating for support of a package of bills to fight Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.