HUBBARD, Elizabeth J. (Brothers)

HUBBARD - Elizabeth J. (nee Brothers)

Of West Seneca, NY, March 20, 2019. Dearest mother of Richard R. Franklin, Crystal J. Jones, and Tammey C. (Peter M., Esq.) Cosgrove; grandmother of Melissa J., Tara L., Courtney, and Jessica N.; great-grandmother of Caitlyn; daughter of the late Roy E. and Catherine (Kubina) Brothers; sister of Dolores J. Weber. No prior visitation. Private services. Memorial contributions may be made to Fr. Baker Manor. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com