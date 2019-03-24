HLAVSA, Rena (Rader)

Formerly of Derby, NY, passed away March 3, 2019, at 89. Wife of the late George A. Hlavsa; dearest mother of Debra Kaufman and Michael A. (Maribel) Hlavsa. Grandmother of Michael S., Ryan and Justin (Ashley) Kaufman; great-grandmother of Trenten and Ethan Kaufman. Rena spent much of her career employed at the Hamburg Public Library. After retirement, she continued to work part-time as needed in the various library branches. She moved with her husband, George, to Myrtle Beach, SC in 2005 to enjoy the beach and sunshine. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6-9 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rena's favorite charity, Doctors Without Borders. Share your condolences at addisonfuneralhome.com