High school scores and schedules (March 24)
Boys basketball
FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls
Sunday’s Games
CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIP
II-Glens Falls 88, Cardinal O’Hara 79
II-Glens Falls 22 22 19 25 - 88
O’Hara 14 15 27 23 - 79
II-GLENS FALLS ): Barclay 4, Danahy 7, C Girard 5, J Girard 43, T Girard 21, McClements 6, Vachon 2.
O’HARA (26-2): Green 4, Harris 10, Haynes 13, Hemphill 26, Lee 6, Siner 20.
3-point goals: Barclay, C Girard, J Girard 4, T Girard 5, Harris 2, Haynes, Lee, Siner.
Softball
Today’s games
Nonleague
Albion at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.
Wilson at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Today’s games
Nonleague
Iroquois at Medina, 5 p.m.
Williamsville South at Sweet Home, 5 p.m.
West Seneca West at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.
Depew at North Tonawanda, 5:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Today’s games
Nonleague
Mount St. Mary at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.
Williamsville South at Clarence, 7 p.m.
East Aurora at West Seneca West, 7 p.m.
Calling all all-stars
The News needs all-star teams from the following leagues. League chairmen are asked to e-mail their all-stars teams to sports@buffnews.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, Niagara Orleans, Charter Schools.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Charter Schools.
BOYS HOCKEY: All-Federation.
GIRLS HOCKEY: All-Federation.
