High school scores and schedules (March 24)

Boys basketball

FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

Sunday’s Games

CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIP

II-Glens Falls 88, Cardinal O’Hara 79

II-Glens Falls 22 22 19 25 - 88

O’Hara 14 15 27 23 - 79

II-GLENS FALLS ): Barclay 4, Danahy 7, C Girard 5, J Girard 43, T Girard 21, McClements 6, Vachon 2.

O’HARA (26-2): Green 4, Harris 10, Haynes 13, Hemphill 26, Lee 6, Siner 20.

3-point goals: Barclay, C Girard, J Girard 4, T Girard 5, Harris 2, Haynes, Lee, Siner.

Softball

Today’s games

Nonleague

Albion at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.

Wilson at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Today’s games

Nonleague

Iroquois at Medina, 5 p.m.

Williamsville South at Sweet Home, 5 p.m.

West Seneca West at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

Depew at North Tonawanda, 5:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Today’s games

Nonleague

Mount St. Mary at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.

Williamsville South at Clarence, 7 p.m.

East Aurora at West Seneca West, 7 p.m.

Calling all all-stars

The News needs all-star teams from the following leagues. League chairmen are asked to e-mail their all-stars teams to sports@buffnews.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, Niagara Orleans, Charter Schools.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Charter Schools.

BOYS HOCKEY: All-Federation.

GIRLS HOCKEY: All-Federation.