HAMPTON, Carolyn M. (Kee)

March 9, 2019, age 71. Loving mother of Kimberly Beck; cherished grandmother of John, Jason and Taylor; dear sister of Paul M. Kee, Jr.; caring niece of Inez Greene. Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Monday at 12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (at West Ferry). Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com