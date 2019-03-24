HALL, Judith C. (Lance)

Age 76, of Tonawanda, March 22, 2019, beloved wife of William A. Hall, Sr.; loving mother of Kristin Peace (Joseph Grys), Kathryn (John) McGovern, William (Nancy) Hall, Jr., Kerry Hall and the late Kenneth Peace; proud grandmother of Danielle, Bryce, Kyle, Matthew, Alex, Colby, and Grace; cherished sister of Terrie (Ben) Berhalter, Michael (Terry) Lance and the late Lynette Day; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A longtime member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where she was active in the Senior Choir and Ladies Guild. She was employed over 20 years as a Nurse in labor and delivery at DeGraff Memorial and Mount Saint Mary's Hospitals. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, on Monday, March 25th, from 3-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 26th, at 10 AM from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 875 Eggert Dr., North Tonawanda. Interment will be immediately following funeral services at St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com